Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Guardians.

The center fielder took Carlos Carrasco deep to lead off the fourth inning and get the Marlins on the board. Chisholm isn't making consistent contact, but he's on pace for career highs in the counting stats, and over the last 12 games he's slashing .250/.284/.469 with three of his nine homers and three of his 12 steals on the season.