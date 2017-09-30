Mathis (hand) could be activated from the 10-day disabled list and start at catcher Saturday against the Royals, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Mathis has been sidelined since Aug. 22 with a fractured hand, but appears to be very close to being ready to play again following a month-plus rehab. The backstop had regularly served as Zack Greinke's batterymate prior to landing on the DL, and could be behind the plate when the team's ace takes the hill for the Diamondbacks' wild-card matchup with either the Rockies or Brewers on Oct. 4. In order for that to happen, however, manager Torey Lovullo stated that Mathis will first need to catch Saturday or in the regular-season finale Sunday. Lovullo indicated he wouldn't feel comfortable inserting Mathis into the lineup for the wild-card game without a prior tune-up contest.