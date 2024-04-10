Pederson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

The lefty-hitting Pederson will take a seat for the fourth time in five games while the Diamondbacks once again face off against a southpaw (Austin Gomber) in the series finale in Colorado. Pederson should serve as Arizona's primary designated hitter against right-handed starting pitchers, but he'll give way to Ketel Marte with Gomber on the bump.