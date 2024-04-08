Pederson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.
Pederson will miss out on a start at Coors Field since lefty Kyle Freeland is taking the mound Monday for Colorado. Blaze Alexander will serve as the designated hitter while Kevin Newman starts at shortstop.
