Pederson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
As usual, the lefty-hitting Pederson finds himself out of the lineup with the opposition bringing a southpaw (Jordan Wicks) to the hill. With Pederson on the bench, Blaze Alexander will serve as Arizona's designated hitter.
