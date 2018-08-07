Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Dazzles in Double-A return
Duplantier (biceps) tossed five perfect innings and struck out three Monday in Double-A Jackson's 2-1 loss to Tennessee.
Making his first start in the Southern League since May 27 after a prolonged absence due to biceps tendinitis, Duplantier looked fully healthy while showcasing the dominant form he had displayed prior to landing on the 7-day disabled list. Duplantier's injury may have prevented Arizona from making a bigger splash at the trade deadline, but keeping its top pitching prospect in the organization certainly wasn't the worst outcome. Duplantier will likely have his innings and pitch counts monitored carefully as the minor-league season winds down, but he'll likely continue to post sterling results nearly every time he takes the mound. Over 40.2 innings at Double-A this season, Duplantier has submitted a 2.21 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 44:11 K:BB.
