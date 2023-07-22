Marte went 3-for-5 with a triple, two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 9-6 loss to the Reds.
The veteran infielder took Ben Lively deep in the first inning for a solo shot before launching a two-run blast in seventh off Fernando Cruz. The 11 total bases were a single-game career high for Marte, who is having his most productive season since his breakout 2019 -- through 91 games, he's slashing .286/.361/.516 with 17 homers, six steals, 54 RBI and 67 runs.
