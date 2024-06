Marte went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 10-3 loss to the Padres.

The second baseman is on a roll to begin June, going 11-for-26 (.423) with three homers and six RBI over his first seven games of the month. Marte is up to 13 long balls, 35 RBI, 41 runs scored, one stolen base and a .282/.340/.508 slash line over 63 contests this season. Marte's topped the 20-homer mark just twice in his first nine major-league seasons, but he's on pace to do it for the second year in a row.