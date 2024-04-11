Ginkel gave up a hit and walked two in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his second save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Rockies. He struck out two.

The right-hander made things interesting at Coors Field, loading the bases with two outs, but he got Nolan Jones to fly out to end the game. Ginkel has converted two straight saves after blowing his first chance of the season, and with Paul Sewald (oblique) still lacking a clear timeline for his return, he's getting time to settle into the closer role for Arizona. Through six appearances and 6.1 innings, Ginkel sports a 2.84 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB.