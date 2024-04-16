Ginkel allowed a run on two hits in one inning Monday. He struck out one batter and blew a save chance during the loss to the Cubs.

Ginkel was tasked with closing out a 2-1 lead in the ninth inning but couldn't finish things off. He eventually let the tying run score on a wild pitch and the Cubs would go on to win in 11 innings. The 30-year-old had converted three straight saves since blowing his first opportunity of the year April 5. Ginkel owns a 3.24 ERA with a 10:2 K:BB through 8.1 innings.