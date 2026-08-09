Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Bags first save

Ginkel struck out tow in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers.

Ginkel has allowed five runs (four earned) over 5.2 innings since Arizona's closer committee emerged. He has a save, a blown save, a hold and a win in that span. There's still no favorite for saves currently -- Brandyn Garcia has picked up two of them to Ginkel's one, while Jonathan Loaisiga and Juan Morillo have served more in setup roles since Paul Sewald was removed from the closer role. For the year, Ginkel has a 3.60 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 47:15 K:BB through 50 innings while adding 11 holds.