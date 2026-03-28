Ginkel (0-1) allowed one run on two hits over one inning, picking up the loss in Friday's game against the Dodgers.

Ginkel was handed a tough assignment in his first appearance of the season, entering a tie game in the eighth inning with a switch hitter and two lefties due up. The Diamondbacks have an all-righty bullpen, and manager Torey Lovullo tabbed Ginkel is one of the relievers designated to get lefties. He gave up a leadoff double to Alex Freeland and a run-scoring single by Kyle Tucker two batters later. Ginkel will be part of a late-game crew along with Ryan Thompson, who pitched the seventh inning Friday, and Paul Sewald, who has yet to pitch.