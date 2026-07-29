Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Tagged with blown save

Ginkel was tagged with his first blown save of the season Tuesday against the Pirates after allowing an unearned run in the 10th inning.

Ginkel was the second Arizona pitcher to blow a save opportunity Tuesday after Paul Sewald couldn't close things out in the bottom of the ninth while holding a three-run lead. Ginkel had a one-run lead in the 10th, but a fielding error from first baseman Tyler Locklear allowed Endy Rodriguez to score. Ginkel tossed nine of his 13 pitches for strikes in this outing, and while he couldn't close out the game, he's been pitching well of late. He hasn't allowed earned runs in 10 of his 13 outings this month, posting a 3.46 ERA and 0.92 WHIP across 13 innings.