Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Cleans up mess in win

Ginkel retired both batters he faced in the eighth inning of Thursday's 2-1 win over the Rockies.

Much of the focus after the win was on the sterling performance of starter Eduardo Rodriguez, as well as Corbin Carroll's walk-off single, but Ginkel made the latter possible. With one out in the eighth inning, Juan Morillo hit a batter with the bases loaded that tied the game. Ginkel took over and induced a pop-out to the catcher and a groundout to third base to escape the jam. It was the reliever's eighth scoreless outing over his last nine appearances, during which he's allowed four hits and two walks while striking out nine over 7.1 innings. With Paul Sewald holding down the closer job, there isn't much opportunity for Ginkel to pick up saves, but his 3.20 ERA in 2026 is making last season (7.36) look like an outlier.