Ginkel earned a save after he pitched one inning, allowing one run on two hits while striking out a batter in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Giants.

Ginkel was tasked with protecting a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving up a run on a pair of doubles before striking out Mike Yastrzemski to end the game. The 30-year-old has now converted four out of six save opportunities this season while operating as the team's primary closer with Paul Sewald (oblique) on the shelf. Ginkel sports a 3.48 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 11 strikeouts over 10.1 innings in 10 appearances this year.