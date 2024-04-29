Ginkel pitched a perfect ninth in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Mariners to earn his fifth save of the year. He struck out one.

Ginkel made quick work of the Mariners' hitters, needing only nine pitches to get three outs. He began by striking out Jorge Polanco and got the next two batters out on weak contact to shut the door. Ginkel has stepped up well in the closer role with Paul Sewald (oblique) on the mend, posting a 3.00 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB in 12 innings. Sewald recently suffered a minor setback in his recovery, meaning Ginkel will have the closer job for a little while longer.