Ginkel allowed one run on one hit over one inning and was charged with a blown save in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Orioles.

With the Diamondbacks ahead, 4-3, Ginkel entered to start the eighth inning and dispatched the first two batters with ease before Anthony Santander squared up a fastball outside the zone for a game-tying home run. It was the third blown save of the season for Ginkel, who was moved back to a setup role when Paul Sewald was activated off the injured list last week. Ginkel has a 3.31 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with four walks and 15 strikeouts over 16.1 innings.