Ginkel allowed two runs on two hits and a walk over one inning, picking up a blown save in Monday's 6-5 win over Cincinnati.
Ginkel failed to hold an eighth-inning lead for a second consecutive appearance. He's allowed runs in three of the last four outings, all since he slid back from closer to a setup role.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Charged with blown save•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Sliding back to setup role•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Locks down save Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Notches fourth save•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Hit with blown save•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Records third save•