Ginkel (2-1) was tagged with Sunday's 3-1 loss, giving up three unearned runs on three hits while striking out one over one inning to the Marlins.

Ginkel deserved better, but the normally surehanded Kevin Newman had a throwing error that led to all of Miami's runs being unearned. It continues a rough stretch for Ginkel, the one-time closer, who has allowed nine runs (six earned) on 13 hits and two walks over last 6.1 innings. That stretch includes Sunday's loss and a pair of blown saves.