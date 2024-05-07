Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday that Ginkel will go back to a setup role upon the return of Paul Sewald (oblique), Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Lovullo wants to throw Sewald back into the closer role immediately, saying that if a save opportunity should arise Tuesday, it would go to Sewald. Ginkel filled in admirably as the temporary closer, going 5-for-7 in save chances while posting a 2.57 ERA and 14:3 K:BB over 14 innings. Certainly, it's a major hit to his fantasy value as he shifts back to being a setup man.