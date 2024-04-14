Ginkel earned a save against the Cardinals on Saturday with a perfect inning of work.

Ginkel needed just nine pitches (five of which were strikes) to set down the Cardinals in order in the ninth frame. Since blowing his first save opportunity of the campaign April 5 against Atlanta, Ginkel has since converted each of his past three chances. Over those three outings, the right-hander hasn't allowed a run while yielding just one hit and posting a 4:2 K:BB over three innings.