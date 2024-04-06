Ginkel blew the save Friday against Atlanta. He allowed two runs (one unearned) on two hits and no walks with two strikeouts over 1.1 innings.

After collecting the final out in the eighth inning, Ginkel started the ninth inning by having Austin Riley reach via a Blaze Alexander fielding error and never recovered. From there, Matt Olson and Jarred Kelenic hit doubles and tied up the game. This is Ginkel's second straight outing allowing a run, but he should continue to be the main saves option in the Arizona bullpen while Paul Sewald (oblique) is injured.