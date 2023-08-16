Robinson will remain in the Diamondbacks organization after clearing waivers Wednesday, Jesse Friedman of PHNXSports.com reports.

After signing with the Diamondbacks out of The Bahamas for $2.5 million in 2017, Robinson quickly emerged as one of the top lower-level prospects in all of baseball, but his career was put on hold for three full seasons while he dealt with legal issues related to an April 2020 arrest. He returned to affiliated ball in late May and slashed .276/.383/.460 over 45 games across stops in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, Single-A Visalia and High-A Hillsboro, and while that level of production was impressive in light of his long layoff from baseball, it wasn't quite enough for the Diamondbacks to justify keeping him on the 40-man roster. Fortunately for the Diamondbacks, none of baseball's other 29 organizations were willing to put in a waiver claim for Robinson, so they'll retain the rights to the toolsy 22-year-old outfielder.