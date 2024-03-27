Diamondbacks farm director Shaun Larkin said Wednesday that Robinson won't be available for the start of the minor-league season after he suffered a sprained right shoulder following a collision with the outfield wall, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. "He's close to getting back," Larkin said. "He's getting better day by day."

Larkin relayed that Robinson sustained the injury prior to the Diamondbacks' Spring Breakout game against the Rockies on March 16. Robinson doesn't sound like he's been shut down from baseball activities, so he could be available to make his season debut at some point in April. Once healthy, he'll likely to head back to Double-A Amarillo, with whom he played five games last season following lengthier stops at Single-A Visalia and High-A Hillsboro.