Robinson was assigned to minor-league camp Thursday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Robinson went 2-for-10 with a home run, three RBI and four walks while fanning five times. This is the first spring training since 2020 for Robinson, who dealt with legal and visa issues in between. An elevated strikeout rate after returning to action last May was the one blemish on his 2023 record. Robinson posted a .914 OPS and stole 23 bases in 65 combined games across four stops in the minors.