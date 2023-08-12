The Diamondbacks designated Robinson for assignment Saturday.
Arizona selected Buddy Kennedy from Triple-A Reno on Saturday, so Robinson was cast off the 40-man roster to clear space for Kennedy. The 22-year-old outfielder has slashed .272/.387/.437 through 181 plate appearances between Single-A and High-A and still has a long way to go before being major-league ready.
