Robinson will be a non-roster invitee to major league spring training camp, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Robinson had a full season of minor league ball in 2024, his first after missing significant development time from 2020 to 2023 due to COVID-19 and visa issues stemming from a police incident. Prior to that, the 24-year-old right-handed hitting outfielder was Arizona's top prospect. Robinson hit .213/.337/.343 with 10 home runs, 41 RBI and stole 10 bases for Double-A Amarillo last year. He also spent time in the Arizona Fall League, compiling an .854 OPS with nine steals over 19 games.