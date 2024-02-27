Robinson started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Monday's spring game against Oakland.

Robinson clocked a no-doubter for his first home run in big-league camp. A highly rated prospect prior to the pandemic, Robinson returned to affiliated ball in 2023 following legal and visa issues that put a crimp in his development. Given the layoff from 2020 to 2022, he did well for himself, including a .914 OPS and 23 steals across four stops. The issue that lingers is Robinson's hit tool. An already-high strikeout rate in the good times crept above 30 percent at Single-A, High-A and Double-A.