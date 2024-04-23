Robinson (shoulder) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list by Double-A Amarillo on Tuesday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old suffered a right shoulder sprain during spring training but is now ready to make his 2024 debut with Amarillo. Robinson had a brief stint with the affiliate to close last season but spent most of the campaign at Single-A Visalia, where he had a .945 OPS in 43 games.