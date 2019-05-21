Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Hard luck loser
Weaver (3-3) allowed two runs on four hits while striking out seven over six innings in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Padres.
Weaver kept the Padres bats quiet most of the night before Greg Garcia's two-out single was followed by Fanmil Reyes' two-run home run in the sixth inning. That was all the damage he allowed, but it was enough for his third loss of the season. The silver lining is that he lowered his ERA to 3.14 and continues to average more than one strikeout per inning (62 Ks, 57.1 IP). Weaver will make his second start of the week Saturday on the road against San Francisco.
