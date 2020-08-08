The decision to pull Weaver after three innings and 43 pitches in Friday's game against the Padres was planned, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Seeing the results of Weaver's first two starts provides a reason why manager Torey Lovullo planned to limit the right-hander. In each of the first two outings, Weaver had significant issues in the fourth inning when he faced orders a second time through. The Diamondbacks are looking to turn around a 5-9 start, and in a 60-game season, every game takes on greater import. "This is a game of performance," Lovullo said. "We're evaluating everybody, and we're probably a little bit more aggressive making decisions. This is where it took us today. We weren't winning baseball games, and we were trying to give ourselves the best chance to maneuver, flip a lineup and win a baseball game." Lovullo added that there are no plans to convert Weaver into an opener.