Weaver has a subscapularis strain in the rotator cuff of his right shoulder, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Weaver will not throw for at least one month. If he begins throwing after a month, it could take another month to get ready for game action. Weaver left a start May 16 with tightness in his shoulder and has been seeking multiple opinions from doctors on his MRI results. He shouldn't be expected to return from the 10-day injured list until after the All-Star break.