Ahmed went 4-for-5 with a double and a triple as the Diamondbacks defeated the Nationals 10-3 Saturday.

Ahmed tripled in the second inning and doubled in the third inning to key rallies for Arizona. The 29-year-old continues to hit well, and has 27 extra-base hits this year, leading to a .277/.329/.434 slash line in 249 at-bats this season.