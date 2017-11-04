Ahmed (wrist) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Friday.

Ahmed underwent surgery in early September to repair his fractured right wrist, and should be fully healed and ready to go for spring training in a few months. Over the course of the 2017 season, Ahmed slashed .251/.298/.419 with six home runs and 21 RBI in 53 games.

