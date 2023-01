Higgins signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Higgins was designated for assignment by the Cubs in late December and elected free agency Monday after clearing waivers. He was able to find a new team shortly after and will serve as a non-roster invitee during spring training in 2023. The 29-year-old appeared in 74 games for the Cubs last year and slashed .229/.310/.383 with six home runs, 30 RBI and 23 runs.