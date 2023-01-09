Higgins elected free agency Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Rather than accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Iowa upon clearing waivers after the Cubs designated him for assignment Dec. 29, Higgins will presumably explore opportunities in another organization for the first time in his career. A 12th-round draft pick of the Cubs in 2015, Higgins reached the majors for the first time in 2021 and appeared in 83 total games with the big club the past two seasons. Over 254 career plate appearances, the 29-year-old has slashed .210/.291/.348 with six home runs and 30 RBI.