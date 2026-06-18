Reds' P.J. Higgins: Outrighted off 40-man

Higgins cleared waivers Thursday and was sent outright to Triple-A Louisville.

After losing his place on the active roster Sunday following Jose Trevino's return from the injured list, Higgins will now also be booted off the Reds' 40-man roster. The 33-year-old backstop posted a .545 OPS across 14 games with the big club and hasn't been better since moving to Triple-A, slashing just .125/.375/.125 over 48 plate appearances. Fellow catcher Will Banfield was selected to the 40-man roster in a corresponding move.