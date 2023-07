The Cubs acquired Higgins from the Diamondbacks on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Higgins was having a nice season at Triple-A Reno, slashing .316/.407/.471 through 58 games, but clearly Arizona did not have plans for him at the major-league level. Now back with the team that drafted him in 2015, Higgins could get another opportunity with the Cubs down the road if there is an injury or if the team trades a catcher or two.