Cubs' P.J. Higgins: Outrighted to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
HIggins cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Friday.
Higgins had been designated for assignment last week in order to clear a spot on the roster for fellow catcher Tucker Barnhart. He'll remain in the organization.
