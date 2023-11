Higgins signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Monday.

The deal includes an invitation to major-league spring training. The 30-year-old had a .639 OPS in 83 games for the Cubs from 2021 through 2022 but spent all of 2023 at the Triple-A level between the Diamondbacks and Cubs organizations, posting an .857 OPS with 11 home runs. The Reds already appear set at catcher with Tyler Stephenson and Luke Maile, so Higgins will likely begin the 2024 season at Triple-A Louisville.