Corbin allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings in Tuesday's win over the Angels. He did not factor into the decision.

Corbin induced 18 swings and misses en route to striking out at least seven for a sixth straight start, leaving in line for the win before the bullpen gave the lead back. The lefty has been having a good season all around, but he's been especially sharp of late; in four starts in August, Corbin is 3-0 with a 2.73 ERA and 32:2 K:BB across 26.1 innings. He'll take a 3.17 ERA and 11.0 K/9 on the year into Monday's start in San Francisco.