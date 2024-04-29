Corbin did not factor into the decision during Sunday's win over the Marlins, allowing seven runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out four.

Corbin labored through 93 pitches in just four innings, digging his own grave by starting just eight of 22 batters with a first pitch strike. The veteran southpaw shut down a potent Dodgers lineup during his last start but couldn't carry the momentum into this matchup with the Marlins, allowing all seven runs during the first two innings. Following the rough start, Corbin did face the minimum through his final two innings, providing a bit of a silver lining over the bad start and allowing the Nationals an opportunity to come all the way back and secure the victory. Corbin's next start is tentatively scheduled to take place during a home set next weekend against the Blue Jays.