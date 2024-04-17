Corbin (0-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Dodgers, allowing five runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out five over 6.1 innings.

Corbin just continues to eat up innings for the Nationals. He's now allowed at least four runs in each of his last six starts dating back to last season. The Dodgers got to him for three runs in the first two innings before Enrique Hernandez took him deep in the fifth. Corbin managed to get into the seventh but was pulled with one out and runners on the corners and the Dodgers would tack on another run before the inning concluded. The 34-year-old owns an 8.06 ERA, 1.97 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB in 22.1 innings. He's allowed 36 hits over four starts thus far and is set for a rematch with the Dodgers next week.