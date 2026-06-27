Blue Jays' Patrick Corbin: Takes loss Friday

Corbin (2-4) took the loss against the Rangers on Friday after giving up five earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five batters across 4.1 innings.

Corbin didn't do himself any favors by allowing the first three batters he faced to reach base, all of whom would eventually come around to score before the veteran lefty recorded his second out. He then gave up a two-run homer to Justin Foscue in the third frame that would prove to be the deciding factor in the game. Corbin has now failed to complete the fifth inning in each of his last four starts and has given up at least five earned runs twice in that span.