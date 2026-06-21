Blue Jays' Patrick Corbin: Bailed out in no-decision

Corbin didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Cubs, giving up three runs on six hits and three walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out four.

The veteran lefty needed 101 pitches (57 strikes) to record just 11 outs and left the mound with the Blue Jays in a 3-0 hole, but a late rally took Corbin off the hook for his fourth loss of the season. He's failed to complete four innings in any of his last three starts, but with Max Scherzer (back) once again on the IL, Toronto seems content to keep Corbin at the back of the rotation, albeit in a piggyback arrangement -- Lazaro Estrada worked 2.1 innings behind him Saturday, but Simeon Woods Richardson and Spencer Miles are also options to handle long relief assignments. Corbin will take a 4.73 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 47:23 K:BB through 64.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Rangers.