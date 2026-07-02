Blue Jays' Patrick Corbin: Nabs first save as long reliever

Corbin secured the save Wednesday against the Mets, allowing three runs on four hits and no walks in five innings. He struck out five.

The save was the first of the season for Corbin, who was operating as a bulk reliever for the first time this year. The 36-year-old southpaw struggled mightily as a starter last month, posting an 8.69 ERA over 19.2 innings in June, so it would make sense for Toronto to continue using Corbin out of the bullpen after he fared at least somewhat better in that role Wednesday. Through 74 innings, Corbin has a 5.11 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 57:24 K:BB.