Blue Jays' Patrick Corbin: Shifts to 60-day IL

Toronto transferred Corbin (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

The transaction opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Matt Waldron, who was claimed off waivers from the Padres. Corbin was already expected to be shut down from throwing for multiple weeks after being deactivated due to a left teres major strain, and his move to the 60-day IL ensures that he'll remain on the shelf through Sept. 19. The Blue Jays will have just seven games left on the schedule once Corbin is eligible for reinstatement, so his season is effectively over. The veteran southpaw turned in a 5.51 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 80 innings over 19 appearances (15 starts).