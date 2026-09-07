Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Saturday that Corbin (shoulder) is a "long shot" to return from the 60-day injured list this season, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Corbin was placed on the shelf July 23 due to a left teres major strain and has yet to start up a throwing program more than six weeks later. Even if Corbin turns a corner in his recovery in the next week or two, he doesn't look like he'll have enough time to build back up even for a relief role. The 37-year-old lefty looks set to finish the 2026 campaign with a 3-4 record and one save to go with a 5.51 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 63:25 K:BB across 80 innings over 19 appearances (15 starts) with Toronto. Corbin will be headed for free agency this winter, and if he wants to keep his career going, he'll likely have to settle for a minor-league deal.