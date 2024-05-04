Corbin came away with a no-decision in Friday's 9-3 win over the Blue Jays, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out three.

Toronto jumped on Corbin for a three-spot in the second inning, but the veteran lefty settled down after that and kept his team in the game, and they responded by taking him off the hook for a loss by rallying for eight runs in the seventh and eighth. The quality start was Corbin's first of the season, and it was just the second time in seven outings that he allowed fewer than four runs. The 34-year-old's contract -- $35 million for 2024 in the final year of his deal -- has kept him in the Nats rotation, but his 6.45 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 25:15 K:BB through 37.2 innings don't belong on a fantasy roster. He lines up to make his next start on the road next weekend in Boston.