Corbin came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Dodgers, allowing three hits and three walks over 5.1 scoreless innings. He struck out three.

The 34-year-old lefty put together his best performance of the young season, tossing 50 of 86 pitches for strikes and exiting with a 1-0 lead. Unfortunately, the Nationals' bullpen quickly coughed it up. Corbin remains winless in 2024 with an 0-3 record, and his 6.51 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 18:11 K:BB through 27.2 innings don't offer much fantasy appeal even as a streaming option. He'll try to keep building momentum in his next start, which lines up to come this weekend in Miami.